4th of July In The Heart of Alabama

Here’s a look at some of the fun, family-friendly July 4th Celebrations happening in the Heart of Alabama!

Montgomery Independence Day Celebration at the Cramton Bowl!

Saturday, July 4 | 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Fireworks at 9:00 PM SHARP!

Get ready, Montgomery — it’s time to celebrate America 250 with a night full of music, memories, and magical fireworks lighting up the summer sky!

Join us at the historic Cramton Bowl for an unforgettable evening featuring:

A live performance by the 151st Alabama Army National Guard Band

A brand‑new Kids Zone packed with fun for the little ones

Open concessions with your favorite treats

FREE American flags for the first 2,000 guests through the gates

A dazzling fireworks finale beginning promptly at 9:00 PM!

Bring your family, friends, and patriotic spirit as we honor our nation’s past, celebrate its present, and look forward to its bright future together.

Gates open at 7:00 PM — come early, grab a flag, enjoy the music, and get ready for a spectacular night!

IMPORTANT REMINDERS:

• Clear Bag Policy in effect

• No fold‑out chairs

• No coolers permitted

Let’s celebrate Independence Day the Montgomery way — big skies, big pride, and big fun. See you there!

250th Celebration:

Concert and Drone Show

250th Celebration with City of Prattville

Get ready to celebrate America’s 250th Birthday this 3rd and 4th of July with the City of Prattville’s annual events. We’re starting the party on Friday, July 3rd with a Drone Show and Concert at Stanley-Jensen Stadium. Featuring a live performance from Blackberry Breeze and ending the night with 100 drones lighting up the night sky in a breathtaking display. Free event for all to enjoy.

On Saturday July 4th, festivities kick off with the annual the Independence Day Parade in downtown at 9am. There will be plenty of patriotic participation and lots of candy and throws for the crowd to enjoy.

Next, head over to Pratt Park where the Lions Club will have barbeque, arts and crafts, and live music until 2:00 p.m.

The grand finale of the day will be a magnificent fireworks display Saturday July 4th. The fireworks will be launched at dark from the Clock Tower off Highway 82 at Legends Circle. There will be ample parking in the surrounding parking lots of the Prattville Town Center (Target), The Cotton Exchange (Hobby Lobby), and High Point (Belk/JC Penney) shopping areas. Find your space and enjoy the fireworks as they light up the night sky.

Town of Pike Road SummerFest: Celebrating 250 Years of America



The Town of Pike Road is excited to invite the community to SummerFest: Celebrating 250 Years of America, a family-friendly evening of fun, fireworks, patriotism, and community spirit!

Date: Thursday, June 25

Location: Pike Road Agriculture, Recreation & Performing Arts Park (6281 Trotman Rd)

Time: Activities begin at 6:00 p.m. | Fireworks begin just after dark

Enjoy family-friendly areas with food trucks, kids’ activities (think: inflatables, yard games, arts and crafts, and MORE!), patriotic live music, and green space for your lawn chairs and picnic blankets will be open from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m.* at the PRARPAP.

Guests will also enjoy special America250 activities and experiences throughout the evening, including appearances by Uncle Sam and Lady Liberty, a community rolling mural where attendees can share what celebrating America’s 250th anniversary means to them, and recognition of our Armed Forces through a military flag display accompanied by each branch’s song.

The ball fields will also be open for picnics, play, and viewing the fireworks before they light up the sky just after dark!

This event is FREE to attend! We encourage all of our friends and neighbors to join us for a night of family-friendly fun, patriotic celebration, and community connection as we celebrate 250 years of America together on June 25. Don’t forget to share your pictures with us using #MyPikeRoad and #PikeRoadSummerFest!

Parking will begin at 6 p.m. at the West Parking Lot of the PRARPAP. Handicap parking will be available at the East Entrance of the PRARPAP, near the ball fields.

*Picnics are welcome, but NO alcoholic beverages are permitted at SummerFest. Lawn chairs and picnic blankets are welcome, but NO tents are permitted at SummerFest. SummerFest is a tobacco, e-cigarette, and smoke free event.

Wetumpka 4th of July Celebration



Saturday, July 4 – Wetumpka’s Independence Day Celebration: America 250 – Wetumpka’s Independence Day Celebration features an evening of live music, free family activities, food vendors, and a spectacular fireworks display over the Coosa River as we celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

Enjoy a live performance by The Burn Downs, presented by Jackson Hagan State Farm, and stay for one of the area’s favorite fireworks shows, presented by the City of Wetumpka, Wind Creek, and the Elmore County Historical Society. Bring your lawn chairs, your coolers, and the whole family for a memorable Fourth of July celebration in the City of Natural Beauty.

ANNUAL 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION AUBURN

Saturday, July 4

5PM-9PM at Duck Samford Stadium

Music from D.J. Ozz, food vendors, face-painting, inflatables, visit from Aubie

Dark – Fireworks



