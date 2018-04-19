Citizen of the Year: Healthcare

One of the most renowned physicians in the field of Oncology and Hematology lives right here in Montgomery.

By Patsy Robertson

He is also well known for his generosity in helping community service programs in the River Region.

He dismisses praise that’s so often heaped on him. To the doctor, he’s just doing what’s on his heart.

“Dr. Stephen Davidson is outstanding in every respect!” states Dr. John Ed Mathison, emphatically! And you know without question that it’s true. The two men have been friends for years, even before Dr. Davidson began serving on the John Ed Mathison Leadership Ministries Board, nine years ago.“Anything you ask him to do – he will do twice as much.”

Mathison sees the doctor as being “a brilliant man . . . well recognized in Oncology as one of the finest physicians. He is dedicated to bringing people back to full health.”

Jimmy Hill, President and CEO of the River Region United Way said, “I find it interesting how much Steve’s professional career and his philanthropic efforts overlap. He’s certainly been generous with his time, his talent and his financial support to not only us but to many other organizations in our community. He’s the very definition of a model citizen.”

Dr. Davidson says he “strives to set an example of selfless community service.” Over the last 10 years, he has been a board member of and dedicated much service to 13 organizations: the American Cancer Society, the Alabama Society of Clinical Oncology, the Cancer Wellness Foundation, the March of Dimes, the Medicare Advisory Committee of Alabama, the Alabama eHealth Advisory Board regarding rural health issues, and Women of Hope – to name a few.

The Davidson family is actively involved with ministries at First United Methodist — the Church where he has played major roles and has chaired numerous boards.

After spending some time with Dr. Davidson in “his world” at the Montgomery Cancer Center, it is obvious that the glowing compliments are not just hyperbole. It’s palpable — his genuine care. He is positive, sincere and down-to-earth. Patients rise to hug him as he walks along corridor seating. Happiness and hope breathe. The glass is always half full, he believes.

It’s when reaching his private office that Davidson’s commitment to family hits full force. Pictures of his family adorn his office. His wife Suzanne is a strong support and friend, he says. Son, Wyatt, age 17, and daughter Lela, 13, round out the family of four.

Stephen realized during his intern residency years that communication with people was his heart. It brought him joy to interact with people.

One story tells it all about his path to Oncology: His mother-in-law was hospitalized with cancer at the time he and Suzanne were to be married, 26 years ago. Her Oncologist dismissed her from the hospital to attend her daughter’s wedding. In what decided Davidson’s medical future forever was when he looked up during the ceremony and saw her doctor at his wedding – just to make sure all went well. “That was it,” he said. “No more doubts.”

Stephen Lee Davidson grew up in Birmingham, graduating from Huffman High School. Interestingly, he played piano for church services, taking piano lessons from first through twelfth grades.

His undergraduate studies were completed at Samford University in Birmingham. Davidson earned a Bachelor of Science degree with Biology and Chemistry majors.

At Samford, he was nationally ranked in Intercollegiate Debate, Vice-President and President of the Student Government Association. He was honored with the John R. Mott Student Service Award, and inducted into Phi Kappa Phi, honorary fraternity.

Davidson completed an Internal Medicine Internship at UAB, followed by an Internal Medicine Residency in which he earned the “AOA Best Teaching Resident Award.” During his Hematology/Oncology Fellowship, he earned Superior Ratings in Graduate Student Research Competition.

In practice for 23 years, Stephen is a partner and Medical Director of Clinical Research at the Montgomery Cancer Center. He has conducted extensive research over the years, having been an investigator in over 30 published clinical trials in such areas as breast cancer prevention and treatment, advanced non-small cell lung cancer, follicular non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, prostate cancer, metastatic colon and rectal cancers and chemotherapy-induced anemias.

Dr. Davidson exemplifies the words of his care philosophy. “ Our practice strives to treat each patient with respect-providing Standard of Care . . . in a caring and compassionate environment. We consider it an honor and privilege to serve those dealing with a Cancer diagnosis.”